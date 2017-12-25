crests-and-coronets: ambientwitch: john singer sargent just…
john singer sargent just knew
Portrait of Alfred, Son of Asher Wertheimer, ca1901
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2C3Xstq.
Tags: all the sargent, alfred, son of asher wertheimer.
john singer sargent just knew
Portrait of Alfred, Son of Asher Wertheimer, ca1901
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2C3Xstq.
Tags: all the sargent, alfred, son of asher wertheimer.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 25th, 2017 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.