« theladyintweed:John Singer Sargent (detail) 

crests-and-coronets: ambientwitch: john singer sargent just…

crests-and-coronets:

ambientwitch:

john singer sargent just knew

Portrait of Alfred, Son of Asher Wertheimer, ca1901

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2C3Xstq.

Tags: all the sargent, alfred, son of asher wertheimer.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, December 25th, 2017 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.