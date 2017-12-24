« radstudies:John Singer Sargent (American, 1856-1925) – Essie,…

syrian-mind: Language of hands ✨ Oil paintings by “John Singer…

syrian-mind:

Language of hands ✨

Oil paintings by “John Singer Sargent” .

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2D5Kz1m.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, December 24th, 2017 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.