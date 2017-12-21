cetaceanxneeded: winter officially starts tomorrow (in the…
winter officially starts tomorrow (in the northern hemisphere)! i hope you are warm and safe this season.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BhaBOn.
winter officially starts tomorrow (in the northern hemisphere)! i hope you are warm and safe this season.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BhaBOn.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, December 21st, 2017 at 7:26 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.