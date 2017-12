photosofsouthwestmt:

Ruffled A young American kestrel that I was able to get my last

visit to the Selway Meadows Cow Camp this fall. Nikon D7100, Manual Mode, Tamron 150-600mm VC, F/6.3, ISO-200,

ET 1/250, Focal Length 600mm, Handheld Vibration Control on

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zad2nl.

Tags: birds, amke, this little cutie is a female, b/c she has brown rather than blue-gray wings.