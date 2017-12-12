rosedewson: There, peeping among the cloud-wrack above a dark…

« dziewanna: this little fella was keeping me company this whole…

There, peeping among the cloud-wrack above a dark tor high up in the mountains, Sam saw a white star twinkle for a while. The beauty of it smote his heart, as he looked up out of the forsaken land, and hope returned to him. For like a shaft, clear and cold, the thought pierced him that in the end the Shadow was only a small and passing thing: there was a light and high beauty for ever beyond it’s reach.

get to know me meme; 2/10 favourite movies: the lord of the rings trilogy (2001-2003)

