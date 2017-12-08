In which I go on (and on) about the botched-and-then-corrected evacuation orders issued in Carpinteria last night. If, you know, that’s the kind of thing you’re into.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2B38bGw.
Tags: carpinteria, thomas fire.
In which I go on (and on) about the botched-and-then-corrected evacuation orders issued in Carpinteria last night. If, you know, that’s the kind of thing you’re into.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2B38bGw.
Tags: carpinteria, thomas fire.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 8th, 2017 at 12:38 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.