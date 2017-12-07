Today has been a day of fire and ash. We’re still here, watching the wind and waiting to see if we’ll need to evacuate.

There are two arms of the Thomas Fire pushing toward Carpinteria. One arm is coming up the coast from where it tried to burn La Conchita in the wee hours this morning. It’s about 3 miles away, but the fire crews have kept it at bay all day. The other arm is coming through the backcountry north and west of Ojai. It has farther to go to reach us, but fewer firefighters and roads in its way.

