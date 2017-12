iseesigils:

garadinervi: The Harvard Anechoic Chamber (“Beranek’s Box”), Harvard University, Harvard University Archives, 1941-1971. Designed and built by Dr. Leo Beranek An anechoic chamber (an-echoic meaning “non-reflective, non-echoing, echo-free”) is a room designed to completely absorb reflections of either sound or electromagnetic waves.

fun fact: i have spent time in an anechoic chamber, not this one, the one at ucla, it was fun.