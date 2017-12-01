« cosmicscream: Albert Ernst Mühlig (1862 – 1909) Winter Storm

dappledwithshadow:Frank Wilbert Stokes

dappledwithshadow:

Frank Wilbert Stokes

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2BCb7qS.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 6:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.