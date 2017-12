We have grown too afraid of the consequences of impeachment and too complacent about the consequences of leaving an unfit president in office. If the worst happens, and [redacted]’s presidency results in calamity, we will have no excuse to make, no answer to give. This is an emergency. We should break the glass.

Ezra Klein, The case for normalizing impeachment

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2jAbUQY.

Tags: politics, redacted.