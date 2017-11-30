allopolo:

volvo ocean race

Found it on the Volvo site with Google’s reverse image search:

October 17, 2014. Leg 1 onboard Team Vestas Wind. Maciel Cicchetti driving, Tony Rae on mainsheet and Nicolai Sehestead on trim as the boat surfs at 25 knts on the morning of Day

…and then it cuts off, in mid-sentence. 😜

I thought that looked like Nicolai (on AkzoNobel this time). And I wondered about that smooth-ish dome on Maciel (on Brunel this time).

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2Ah8xsi.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race.