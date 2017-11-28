Urgent: Stop the Trump Tax Plan & save health care

the-anxious-activist:

You can help stop the Trump tax plan and save the economy, health care, and education! :)



So, what is this tax plan anyway?



You’ve probably heard about the “tax plan” (often called by opponents ‘tax scam’) that has passed through the House and is now making its way to the Senate. There are a lot of terrible things about it, but here are a few big ones:

So it’s bad. Really, really bad. That’s where we come in.

Here’s what you can do about it:

1) Call your senators! We know that calling can be really hard, but it’s also the best way to move politicians (other than showing up in person, which is logistically tricky). So, here are some tips for anxious people to make calling a little easier.

If you live in Maine, Wisconsin, Arizona, or Tennessee this is extra important since your Senators have already expressed doubt about the bill, but it’s important to call everybody with a vote! First, find your senators’ contact info here and then you can use the script below:

Hi, I’m [NAME], a constituent calling from [CITY, ZIP]. I’m calling

about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which has passed the House. I am strongly opposed to this bill. The proposed tax cuts will mostly

benefit the rich at the expense of programs that the working poor and

middle-class depend on like Medicaid and Medicare. I also strongly

oppose including an individual health care mandate in the tax plan.

Please tell Senator [NAME] to vote NO on this bill and keep opposing

attempts to sabotage healthcare. Please pass along my comments to the senator and tell [him/her] I will remember this issue when it comes time for reelection. Thank you so much for taking my

call.

Too long for you? This works too:

Hi, I’m [NAME], a constituent calling from [CITY, ZIP]. I am

strongly opposed to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Please tell Senator [NAME] to vote NO on this bill and please tell [Him/Her] I will remember this issue when it comes time for reelection. Thank you for your time.

This will take less than five minutes of actual calling time and then we recommend some chocolate and a nice cup of tea. Or tea and chocolate first? If you can, please call. If not, there’s something else you can do!

2) Send a fax! We get it. Sometimes you just CANNOT make a phone call, even though you really want to. That’s ok. Don’t give up! Here’s something else you can do. Send a fax! This is better than email because a staffer has to physically deal with collecting it.

You can just copy the message below and fill in your name, info, and their names / pronouns and use that as your message. You don’t need a fax machine! You can do it all online using this site: http://ift.tt/2iYIwCw . Just find your state and senators in the list. Or, if you prefer, you can use resistbot to send the message.

Can’t do that or are you not a US citizen able to vote? You can still help!

3) Signal boost! Help this post reach voters who can call and fax and help save America.

Thank you for your help!