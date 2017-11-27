« Carolyn’s Fingers – Cocteau Twins

dappledwithshadow: John Singer Sargent, Venice

dappledwithshadow:

John Singer Sargent, Venice

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zJ6ZIo.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, November 27th, 2017 at 8:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.