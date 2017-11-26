« fleurduart: J. S. Sargent, Henry Cabot Lodge, particolare

“Translation is the third stage of protein biosynthesis. There are four phases of translation:…”

“Translation is the third stage of protein biosynthesis. There are four phases of translation: activation, initiation, elongation and termination. These stages mimic life, they mimic youth, they mimic narrative, any of life’s microcosms really. Because protein biosynthesis produces genes, and because these stages produce protein strands which produce genes that determined my eye color, govern my metabolic rate, shaped my eardrums, so we too grow in this way, physically and psychically. It makes sense. It hurts my heart a bit to be so robotic about things, but it’s grounding, too. I’m going to use the four stages that grow protein strands to talk about what this music means to me.”

Sommer Browning, Notes on Cocteau Twins

