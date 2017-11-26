« dendroica: Hermit Thrush at Glenhurst Meadows (by me)

fleurduart: J. S. Sargent, Henry Cabot Lodge, particolare

fleurduart:

J. S. Sargent, Henry Cabot Lodge, particolare

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k5yfdj.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, November 26th, 2017 at 6:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.