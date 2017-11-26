Carolyn’s Fingers – Cocteau Twins

When he said, ‘You are full of love’

She fell down into this dirty mess

Some people see me laugh and tell us,

‘It’s wrong to make fun of me’

She fell down into this mess

(Even then they don’t give)

(Try, try to fall)

She fell down and he’s so sick of it all

And of me

This part not out of her saw fit to drop

Whispers might prove it all

(You’re just closer to me when you fall, but you broke)

This would prove it all

(You just closer to me, but you broke)

This would prove it all

Sleep now

You susur, try to talk

Reach out for that hand

Reach out for that hand

(And even they don’t give any more)

(Try, try to fall)

Even then they don’t give

(Try, try to fall)

You just closer to me at the fall

But you don’t want, want me hand

You’re just closer to me

But you don’t want, want my hand

Tags: 2359, carolyn's fingers, cocteau twins.