« kaiyves: end0skeletal: Male (top) and female masked…

ghostclvb: the delivery of this joke makes it 50 times better…

ghostclvb:

the delivery of this joke makes it 50 times better like you have to actually hear it it will kill you

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zyKPZ9.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 6:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.