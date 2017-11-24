ghostclvb: the delivery of this joke makes it 50 times better…
the delivery of this joke makes it 50 times better like you have to actually hear it it will kill you
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zyKPZ9.
the delivery of this joke makes it 50 times better like you have to actually hear it it will kill you
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zyKPZ9.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 6:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.