snailkites:

Here comes a special boy! The Northern Shrike (Lanius borealis) returned this year, within a week of the date it appeared last year, to the same field. It put on a show as it chased off Northern Mockingbirds and American Robins with swooping flights and a snapping bill. I hope it had a good summer.

Tags: saw their southern cousin today at the marsh, such a cool bird, nosh, losh.