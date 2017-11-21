🚨🚨🚨
today is Nov. 15. the FCC, under chairman Ajit Pai, will not listen to the public despite millions of comments in support of net neutrality. They are going to try their hardest to kill net neutrality, which in turn will kill the internet, which in turn will help eradicate democracy. it won’t just affect Americans, it has the potential to affect the entire internet, something we ALL use daily. you can bet your ass other countries will see america doing this, and use it as an excuse to do it in their own countries.
this is what buying a plan without net neutrality looks like there:
you have to pay MORE for features you’re already guaranteed to have under net neutrality. and in america, you already know how expensive everything is.
democrats AND republicans both want net neutrality. advocacy groups in touch with congress have said that if your members of congress receive calls from you, they are more encouraged and more likely to take action to stop Pai’s plan to gut net neutrality. after Nov. 22, it will be MUCH HARDER to convince your member of congress.
please, call them. call them daily.
hey guys, please reblog this version and don’t forget to call!!! if you are nervous about calling, you can use resistbot to send faxes to your reps and the stance app to pre-record your message so you won’t have to speak to anyone. (available in both google play and app store)
Today is Nov 21, 2017.
“The proposal from Mr. Pai, a Republican, is widely expected to be
approved during a Dec. 14 meeting in a 3-to-2 party line vote from the
agency’s five commissioners.”
FCC Commissioner: Ajit.Pai@fcc.gov – OR CALL 202-418-2000
Contact your Congresspeople! Congress can squash this. Email and faxes are good. Calling makes the biggest impact short of showing up in person.
