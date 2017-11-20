Volvo Ocean Race: Out go the lights:

« Hey! So I listened to A Change of Scene when it was released a couple months ago, but I didn’t really get obsessed with it until yesterday (whoops). I noticed that the lyrics aren’t available anywhere that I could find (Youtube, Bandcamp, iTunes), and I was wondering if you could post them, because there are a couple lyrics that I just can’t figure out, and I would like to be able to accurately sing this AMAZING alto song. Thanks, and kudos again to Mary Kate Wiles for the phenomenal singing!

(November 20, 2017; Leg 2, Day 16) – The dance for the Volvo Ocean Race teams around the St Helena High appeared complete, with all seven bows aiming east toward the finish line. Nearly as far south as the Roaring Forties, it was breeze on and heat off with a 1700 nm drag race to home.

And then it got interesting.

Dutch crew Team Brunel opted to go into stealth mode today, cloaking their position from their rivals for up to 24 hours. Trailing only leader MAPFRE by some 35 nm, Brunel made the call to ‘disappear’ from the rankings following the 0700 UTC report.

Will Brunel, the most southerly boat in the fleet, go further south?

Did you see how there’s a bug in the web version of the official tracker such that if you use the slider to back up ever so slightly from the current position you can actually see what appears to be Brunel’s real, unmasked position? I commented on SA via this gif, which felt on-brand if slightly weird.

“Right. So, not quite as secret as we’d hoped.”

