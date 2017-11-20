Mary Kate says thank you! And you’re right, Dylan is an incredible songwriter! Lots of people have requested the lyrics, so here they are:

I’m craving adventure

If you know what I mean

(You know what I mean)

Maybe I need a change of scene

My man is a bore

A little too squeaky clean

He’s just an extra

And I’m the star of the screen

Maybe I need a change of scene

Mr. Director, I need to make a change

I need a better partner to show off my range

So hurry up, let’s get this film in the can

So I can find myself a leading man

I need another change of scene

Another change of pace

Another heavy-handed pivot I’ll mark with grace

I need a prince who can handle a queen

I think I need a change of scene

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2znhO2w.

Tags: probably, i was totally wondering that too, the pivot line was super hard for me to get, maybe because i dont understand what it's referencing?, is that a film/actor term?, like the other lyrics?, anyway: good to know.