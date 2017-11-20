Hey! So I listened to A Change of Scene when it was released a couple months ago, but I didn’t really get obsessed with it until yesterday (whoops). I noticed that the lyrics aren’t available anywhere that I could find (Youtube, Bandcamp, iTunes), and I was wondering if you could post them, because there are a couple lyrics that I just can’t figure out, and I would like to be able to accurately sing this AMAZING alto song. Thanks, and kudos again to Mary Kate Wiles for the phenomenal singing!
Mary Kate says thank you! And you’re right, Dylan is an incredible songwriter! Lots of people have requested the lyrics, so here they are:
I’m craving adventure
If you know what I mean
(You know what I mean)
Maybe I need a change of scene
My man is a bore
A little too squeaky clean
He’s just an extra
And I’m the star of the screen
Maybe I need a change of scene
Mr. Director, I need to make a change
I need a better partner to show off my range
So hurry up, let’s get this film in the can
So I can find myself a leading man
I need another change of scene
Another change of pace
Another heavy-handed pivot I’ll mark with grace
I need a prince who can handle a queen
I think I need a change of scene
Tags: probably, i was totally wondering that too, the pivot line was super hard for me to get, maybe because i dont understand what it's referencing?, is that a film/actor term?, like the other lyrics?, anyway: good to know.