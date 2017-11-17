shipwreckedcomedy:

Some photos from the set of The Case of the Gilded Lily taken by our behind the scenes photographer, Christopher Higgins. The Case of the Gilded Lily coming soon to Shipwrecked Comedy!

Tags: closer..., anyway, this whole see it before its released thing, is cool for sure, but also kind of... i dunno..., frustrating?, I think because I'm at least as much a fan, of the creators and their act of creation, as of the creation itself, so the collective squee and sharing and stuff, is a big part of the experience for me.