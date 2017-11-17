« mostlythemarsh: Sit and listen to Side 1 Fun fact: when one…

shipwreckedcomedy: Some photos from the set of The Case of the…

shipwreckedcomedy:

Some photos from the set of The Case of the Gilded Lily taken by our behind the scenes photographer, Christopher Higgins.

The Case of the Gilded Lily coming soon to Shipwrecked Comedy!

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2AWqPg5.

Tags: closer..., anyway, this whole see it before its released thing, is cool for sure, but also kind of... i dunno..., frustrating?, I think because I'm at least as much a fan, of the creators and their act of creation, as of the creation itself, so the collective squee and sharing and stuff, is a big part of the experience for me.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, November 17th, 2017 at 2:19 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.