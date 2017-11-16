« elphabaforpresidentofgallifrey: If amazon tries to sex up lord of the rings to compete with game of…
quickthreebeers:Why is it that the birds with “least” in their… »

boredpanda: Photographer Spends Eternity Waiting For Museum…

boredpanda:

Photographer Spends Eternity Waiting For Museum Visitors To Match Artworks And The Result Is Worth The Wait

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2j1mnoa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 6:07 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.