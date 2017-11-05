alfred-borden: ► Best Romance moviesYou’ve Got Mail 1998 -…

alfred-borden:

► Best Romance movies

You’ve Got Mail 1998 – Someone you pass on the street may already be the love of your life.

Director: Nora Ephron

Stars: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan Whatever you do, just don’t listen to anything I say.



Storyline:

The owner of a large bookstore chain starts putting the owner of a small local bookstore out of business. Meanwhile they have been corresponding over the internet without knowing who either of them are. They can’t stand each other in person but over the internet they are very attracted. He finds out who she is but she doesn’t know. He starts to like her more but she still hates him. He has to fix it.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2yxH9Xl.