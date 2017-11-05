Alan Block (Mr. Clean on Sailing Anarchy) and Matt Knighton (the…
Alan Block (Mr. Clean on Sailing Anarchy) and Matt Knighton (the OBR for Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, the team that won the previous edition of the Volvo Ocean Race) have a new video podcast all about the media coming off the boats in this edition. I am, as you probably will be unsurprised to learn, very excited about it.
I’ve created a spreadsheet to keep track of the metadata for all the Raw Content videos being uploaded off the boats. See here:
Alan made a nice comment on SA about how helpful the spreadsheet was for his preparation for this episode.
Leg 2 of the race started this morning. This is the first full-on ocean-crossing leg: 7,000 miles, finishing in Cape Town about 3 weeks from now. Great footage from the live show, including helicopter shots of them blasting out into the North Atlantic with 30+ knots of wind. Dongfeng was first out of Lisbon, with MAPFRE right behind them.
Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, alan block, boatfeed, matt knighton.