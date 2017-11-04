Volvo Ocean Race on Twitter:

lies: Liz Wardley on Turn the Tide on Plastic had a nasty accident during the Lisbon In Port race today. (Earlier in the race Ñeti on MAPFRE had a similar accident when a sheet pulled his legs out from under him and he landed on the back of his head.) The foredeck of a racing sailboat definitely isn’t the safest place. I’m glad Liz wasn’t hurt worse. Also, good job by OBR Sam Greenfield, who switched quickly from his designated “watch but don’t assist” role to dropping the camera and helping to free her. (Another member of the crew ran forward from the pit area to help too, but I can’t tell who it was from the video.) Fortunately, Ms. Wardley posted on Twitter that she’s okay.

Whew. That’s good to hear. Did she mention whether she’s officially okay to start Leg 2 on Sunday? Not having her on the boat would be a major blow to the team; you can tell from the Leg 1 videos what an important role she plays, given how the crew is so young with such limited offshore experience.

Being young and inexperienced offshore they’re still awesome sailors, though. I rewatched the incident with Liz in the full-race broadcast (it happens at the last leeward mark rounding), and you can see the whole crew in the cockpit react when she goes down. Henry Bomby is the one who runs forward to help her, and he’s off the grinder handles and running forward like a *shot* when it happens.

Dee on the helm also kept sailing downwind without turning for a boat length or so past the leeward mark, which let Vestas pass them. But it was the right call; I think that’s a big part of why Liz wasn’t hurt worse.

