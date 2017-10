lazyjacks:

Vanitie off Marblehead

Leslie Jones, July 1932

Boston Public Library Print Department, Leslie Jones Collection

Accession # 08_06_012894



Tags: I love how even though it's old-timey and all, this is every bit a *racing* yacht, they aren't delivering cargo or passengers, or catching fish or whatever, they're trying to win a race, and looking at their boat, I think there's a decent chance they will.