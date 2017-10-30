« avicennacrowe: austen meme ⇾ confessions ⇾ wentworth’s letter to…

the-garden-of-delights: “An Elegant Lady” (1887) by Vittorio…

the-garden-of-delights:

“An Elegant Lady” (1887) by Vittorio Matteo Corcos (1859-1933).

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2yfyicG.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 30th, 2017 at 12:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.