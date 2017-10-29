« Hey lies! I’ve been in Ventura this past week and both times I drove past Carpinteria I thought about you!! So I’m waving hi from the car as I drive by!

mostlythemarsh: A Moon Shaped Pool

mostlythemarsh:

A Moon Shaped Pool

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2gLl5wZ.

Tags: 2359, this is such a great album.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, October 29th, 2017 at 11:36 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.