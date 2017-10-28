If you’re a fan of the original Sunday Time’s Golden Globe Race then The Mercy will not disappoint.

The film follows Donald Crowhurst’s disastrous attempts to win the 1968-69 race in his trimaran, Teignmouth Electron – and doesn’t take too much creative licence with the story.

Crownhurst’s boat was ill-prepared for such the voyage, which claimed his life, and left his wife, Clare, a ‘sea widow” and his children fatherless.

The amateur sailor the press dubbed “the mystery man” never made it past the Southern Atlantic Ocean. Instead, he falsified his logs and reported false positions after realising that his leaking trimaran would never make it through the Southern Ocean.

(More)