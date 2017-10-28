« Review: New Donald Crowhurst biopic – The Mercy – YBW

darcythornton:I could not have parted with you, my Lizzy, to any…

darcythornton:

I could not have parted with you, my Lizzy, to any one less worthy.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2gPulDV.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.