« michaelnordeman: Where the garden ends and the forest begins.

galathea-snb: Rather, my knowing him better improved my opinion…

galathea-snb:

Rather, my knowing him better improved my opinion of him.
                              Pride and Prejudice (Part 4 of 6)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zVuDxL.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, October 27th, 2017 at 5:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.