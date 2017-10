‘No longer do I desire to be a queen,’ she said. Then Faramir laughed merrily. ‘That is well,’, he said; ‘for I am no king. Yet I will wed with the White Lady of Rohan, if it be her will. And if she will, then let us cross the River and in happier days let us dwell in fair Ithilien and there make a garden. All things will grow with joy there, if the White Lady comes.’