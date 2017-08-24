why isn’t this talked about…?
In the Extended Edition (aka the Only Edition) of the Two Towers, Aragorn calms down an “un-tame-able” horse by speaking to him gently. The film calls this “the magic of elves:” a special elven talent for understanding and befriending animals that Aragorn picked up during his childhood in Rivendell.
Film-Aragorn can basically communicate with/understand animals, is compassionate to animals (advising Rohan to let his lil horse go free because it’s “seen enough of war”), and becomes best friends with a horse who later helps save him when he’s in need.
So…basically…in the film’s canon (which is different from the book’s, this isn’t book-time) … it’s absolutely confirmed that Aragorn has Disney-princess-level animal friendship powers
That is so adorable??? It is so pure?? But there is no fanart or anything related to this???? Why doesn’t anyone talk about this???????
Fellowship of the Ring Secret Special Extended Extended scene
