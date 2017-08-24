why isn’t this talked about…?

lotrfansaredorcs:

In the Extended Edition (aka the Only Edition) of the Two Towers, Aragorn calms down an “un-tame-able” horse by speaking to him gently. The film calls this “the magic of elves:” a special elven talent for understanding and befriending animals that Aragorn picked up during his childhood in Rivendell.

Film-Aragorn can basically communicate with/understand animals, is compassionate to animals (advising Rohan to let his lil horse go free because it’s “seen enough of war”), and becomes best friends with a horse who later helps save him when he’s in need.

So…basically…in the film’s canon (which is different from the book’s, this isn’t book-time) … it’s absolutely confirmed that Aragorn has Disney-princess-level animal friendship powers

That is so adorable??? It is so pure?? But there is no fanart or anything related to this???? Why doesn’t anyone talk about this???????