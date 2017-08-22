“There, peeping among the cloud-wrack above a dark tor high up in the mountains, Sam saw a white star twinkle for a while. The beauty of it smote his heart, as he looked up out of the forsaken land, and hope returned to him. For like a shaft, clear and cold, the thought pierced him that in the end the Shadow was only a small and passing thing: there was light and high beauty for ever beyond its reach.”

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ipJ5JS.

Tags: light and high beauty, forever beyond its reach, happy birthday poeparty, thank you for being a reminder when I needed it.