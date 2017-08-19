printempsemeraude:

I’ll drown my beliefs

To have your babies

I’ll dress like your niece

And wash your swollen feet Just don’t leave

Don’t leave I’m not living

I’m just killing time

Your tiny hands

Your crazy kitten smile Just don’t leave

Don’t leave And true love waits

In haunted attics

And true love lives

On lollipops and crisps Just don’t leave

Don’t leave Just don’t leave

Don’t leave

Tags: reblogging myself again, b/c I was thinking about this song, b/c yes there will be singing, there will be singing about the dark times.