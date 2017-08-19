printempsemeraude: I’ll drown my beliefs To have your…
I’ll drown my beliefs
To have your babies
I’ll dress like your niece
And wash your swollen feet
Just don’t leave
Don’t leave
I’m not living
I’m just killing time
Your tiny hands
Your crazy kitten smile
Just don’t leave
Don’t leave
And true love waits
In haunted attics
And true love lives
On lollipops and crisps
Just don’t leave
Don’t leave
Just don’t leave
Don’t leave
Tags: reblogging myself again, b/c I was thinking about this song, b/c yes there will be singing, there will be singing about the dark times.