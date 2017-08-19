« kelllymarietran: My name is Max. My world is fire and blood….

printempsemeraude: I’ll drown my beliefs To have your…

printempsemeraude:

I’ll drown my beliefs
To have your babies
I’ll dress like your niece
And wash your swollen feet

Just don’t leave
Don’t leave

I’m not living
I’m just killing time
Your tiny hands
Your crazy kitten smile

Just don’t leave
Don’t leave

And true love waits
In haunted attics
And true love lives
On lollipops and crisps

Just don’t leave
Don’t leave

Just don’t leave
Don’t leave

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vdybYG.

Tags: reblogging myself again, b/c I was thinking about this song, b/c yes there will be singing, there will be singing about the dark times.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 at 10:40 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.