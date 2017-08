kelllymarietran:

My name is Max. My world is fire and blood. Once, I was a cop. A road warrior searching for a righteous cause. As the world fell, each of us in our own way was broken. It was hard to know who was more crazy… me… or everyone else. Mad Max Fury Road | 2015 | dir. George Miller

