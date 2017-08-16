« moodboardmix: The Nebra Sky Disk, Nebra, Saxony-Anhalt,…

moodboardmix: Diamond-Dust, Masayasu…

moodboardmix:

Diamond-Dust, Masayasu Sakuma 

Photography.

Nagano-ken, Japan, February at an altitude of about 1700m.

Shortlist of Sony World Photography Awards 2017.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2x5eYK0.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.