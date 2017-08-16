moodboardmix: Diamond-Dust, Masayasu…
Diamond-Dust, Masayasu Sakuma
Photography.
Nagano-ken, Japan, February at an altitude of about 1700m.
Shortlist of Sony World Photography Awards 2017.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2x5eYK0.
Diamond-Dust, Masayasu Sakuma
Photography.
Nagano-ken, Japan, February at an altitude of about 1700m.
Shortlist of Sony World Photography Awards 2017.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2x5eYK0.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.