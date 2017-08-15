« ofallingstar: Sense and Sensibility (1995)

dennybitte: goldig by Denny Bitte

dennybitte:

goldig

by Denny Bitte

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vZNetp.

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, beautiful golden-light bokeh-framed ones.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.