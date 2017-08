I spent 40 minutes in the Sleeping Beauty castle breezeway just now trying to defeat a Lugia raid boss, finally defeated it, then failed to catch it despite making 1 excellent throw and 4 great throws. 😟

I did get a fast TM out of it, though. And I’ve got a sweet World of Color fastpass for later. So I’m good.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vWeCIL.