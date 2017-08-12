books0977:

Toekomst Dromen (1906). Albert Roelofs (Dutch, 1877-1920). Oil on canvas. A piano with a musical score is to the right. The woman who is depicted can be identified as the wife of the artist, Tjieke Bleckmann. She often modelled for him in this beautiful black and white dress, which is an example of their love for striking patterns and luxurious fabrics. Roelofs excelled in depicting the many nuances of the dress.

