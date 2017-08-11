« ponderation:Untitled by Shane Bain
mobpsycho100: Spirited Away (2001) »

lamus-dworski:

lamus-dworski:

Costume from 1830s recreated by Nomina Rosae, Polish Atelier of Recreation of Historical Garments and Costumes.

