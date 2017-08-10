« adini-nikolaevna:Detail from a portrait of Empress Maria…
ponderation:Untitled by Shane Bain »

bransonreese: aidomiraruai: bransonreese: crystallotusfr: bra…

bransonreese:

aidomiraruai:

bransonreese:

crystallotusfr:

bransonreese:

serpentking456:

notcaycepollard:

the twitter thread the artist created after this was one of the best situations i have ever seen in my whole life:

Somebody give this ignoramus a piece of actual shark skin and tell him to rub his face with it, let him find out just how “smooth” sharks really are.

Somebody did. I use it as a pillowcase because it’s so smooth.

But buddy.

Shark skin feels exactly like sandpaper. It is made up of tiny teeth-like structures called placoid scales, also known as dermal denticles. These scales point towards the tail and help to reduce friction from surrounding water when the shark swims. … In the opposite direction, it feels very rough like sandpaper.

((Here m8 http://ift.tt/2qHQtmo ))

Buddy. It’s smooth. The link you sent me led to a website that described how smooth they are. I dunno, maybe you don’t know how to read?

I have multiple friends from the Army, the Navy, the Marines, Navy Seals, and the Air Force confirming that sharks are rough. Show me proof otherwise

I’m on a text thread with your friends and they told me they were fucking with you.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vnGp3U.

Tags: he keeps doing it, this is the kind of comic followthrough, that I, a deeply non-humorous person, can appreciate.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 10th, 2017 at 1:17 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.