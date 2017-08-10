bransonreese: aidomiraruai: bransonreese: crystallotusfr: bra…
the twitter thread the artist created after this was one of the best situations i have ever seen in my whole life:
Somebody give this ignoramus a piece of actual shark skin and tell him to rub his face with it, let him find out just how “smooth” sharks really are.
Somebody did. I use it as a pillowcase because it’s so smooth.
But buddy.
Shark skin feels exactly like sandpaper. It is made up of tiny teeth-like structures called placoid scales, also known as dermal denticles. These scales point towards the tail and help to reduce friction from surrounding water when the shark swims. … In the opposite direction, it feels very rough like sandpaper.
((Here m8 http://ift.tt/2qHQtmo ))
Buddy. It’s smooth. The link you sent me led to a website that described how smooth they are. I dunno, maybe you don’t know how to read?
I have multiple friends from the Army, the Navy, the Marines, Navy Seals, and the Air Force confirming that sharks are rough. Show me proof otherwise
I’m on a text thread with your friends and they told me they were fucking with you.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vnGp3U.
Tags: he keeps doing it, this is the kind of comic followthrough, that I, a deeply non-humorous person, can appreciate.