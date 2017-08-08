For equal time, here’s my other favorite team (Dongfeng) from the previous Leg Zero race around the Isle of Wight. Again, lots of awesome onboard footage, this time with gusts in the 30s! I’m very much in awe of these people.

According to someone with good inside info, the reason DF dropped from a close second to fourth just before the finish in this race was one blown maneuver that resulted in a (brief) headsail fiasco. Wish there was footage of that, though I can understand it not being included, whether because the OBR didn’t happen to get it or because the sponsor isn’t looking for that kind of publicity.

But as a fan I’d watch that all day.

Tags: volvo ocean race, dongfeng race team.