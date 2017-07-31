« galgadot: This is No Man’s Land. This is not something you can…

inividia: Still Life with Roses and Decorative Elephant…

inividia:

Still Life with Roses and Decorative Elephant (detail), Marie Nyl-Frosch

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2tSF2XE.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.