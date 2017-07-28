marjorierose:

@lies replied to your post That was the wildest 90 minutes of C-SPAN I’ve ever watched. Hey, Xkit fixed replies-to-replies from the new notifications list! Thanks guys! More relevantly, I actually wasn’t watching–I just had several journalists’ twitter feeds open in tabs and kept refreshing them–so it wasn’t until today that I saw all the stuff Buzzfeed breaks down here.

That is so cool. We were watching, and there was all that chatter in twitter about “if McConnell had the votes he’d vote.” So we were hopeful, just the tiniest bit. But I was pretty sure it was going to be disappointing. I mean, that perception was 100% baked in for me at that point.

We saw McCain go out to the side chamber, then return, and do something, but it wasn’t clear what it was. And we heard the reaction, but didn’t know for sure what it meant until the clerk was reading back the yes votes alphabetically and there was no Collins, no McCain, and finally no Murkowski.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vRnvka.

Tags: politics, well, there's no crying in C-SPAN, not usually.