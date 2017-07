ladyofglencairn:

Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle as Fitzwilliam Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2uzwho6.

Tags: that's it, that's the miniseries, I was slightly scandalized, if only for a moment, that they're not quite in chronological order, but in such cases as these, a good memory is unpardonable.