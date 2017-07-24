« the-eldest-woman-on: Word on the street

windandwater: listen I started temping around age 20 and…

windandwater:

listen I started temping around age 20 and stopped around 25 only to transition to permanent for 3 years at the weirdest office I’d ever worked in and I can tell you with full confidence that this whole story is exactly what temping is like

My first real job (well, second real job but the first one I earned any money at) after college was substitute teaching for L.A. Unified on an emergency credential. Which left my summers open, so I temped for Kelly two summers running. And yes; what Ang says is dead true.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2tFtQBt.

Tags: you can believe me, b/c of the url.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, July 24th, 2017 at 8:58 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.