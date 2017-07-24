windandwater:

listen I started temping around age 20 and stopped around 25 only to transition to permanent for 3 years at the weirdest office I’d ever worked in and I can tell you with full confidence that this whole story is exactly what temping is like

My first real job (well, second real job but the first one I earned any money at) after college was substitute teaching for L.A. Unified on an emergency credential. Which left my summers open, so I temped for Kelly two summers running. And yes; what Ang says is dead true.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2tFtQBt.

Tags: you can believe me, b/c of the url.