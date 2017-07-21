« k-m-anthony: brain.jpg(s)
astronomyblog: Conjunction Full Moon, Venus and Jupiter Image… »

daughterofchaos: Detail of Portrait of Anne, Countess of…

daughterofchaos:

Detail of Portrait of Anne, Countess of Chesterfield by Thomas Gainsborough, ca. 1777-78

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2uGdngo.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 21st, 2017 at 7:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.