« daughterofchaos: Detail of Portrait of Anne, Countess of…

astronomyblog: Conjunction Full Moon, Venus and Jupiter Image…

astronomyblog:

Conjunction Full Moon, Venus and Jupiter

Image credit:  Wang Letian

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ujlBZ7.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 21st, 2017 at 12:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.